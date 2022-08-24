Report

New steps taken to wrap up the displacement file in Saadiyah, Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-24T13:29:13+0000
Shafaq News / The administration of Saadiyah sub-district, Diyala, revealed on Wednesday that new steps have been taken to seal the displacement file in the sub-district.

Administrator Ahmed Thamer al-Zarkoushi told Shafaq News agency that more than 7000 families left Saadiyah back when ISIS invaded Iraq, noting that most of them have returned to the sub-district.

He added that some families refuse to return for many reasons, including their inability to leave the new life they have built in other areas. 

It is worth noting that ISIS invaded Saadiyah back in 2014 before the Iraqi forces liberated it in October of the same year. Back then, Thousands of families left Saadiyah, Jalawla, north of al-Muqdadiyah, and east of Mansouriyah.

