Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

New security points to be installed in al-Muqdadiyah

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-16T16:11:49+0000
New security points to be installed in al-Muqdadiyah
Shafaq News/ A government source in Diyala announced that new security points will be installed in several villages in al-Muqdadiyah district.

 The source told Shafaq News Agency that the new decisions aim to protect the areas from terrorist attacks and limit displacement due to security concerns.

 The source confirmed that the points are subject to the security services' supervision, and these measures were implemented in response to the residents' demands.

For his part, the deputy commissioner of al-Muqdadiyah, Hatem al-Tamimi, confirmed that the district's administration was not notified by security authorities about the decision. 

Al-Tamimi indicated to Shafaq News Agency that the displaced's return is currently postponed and requires reconstruction of the cities and community reconciliations to end the problems and tensions left by the recent bloody events.

related

Two civilians disappear in Jalawla "under mysterious circumstances"

Date: 2021-09-12 07:05:47
Two civilians disappear in Jalawla "under mysterious circumstances"

An employee commits suicide in Diyala

Date: 2020-10-29 15:35:13
An employee commits suicide in Diyala

PMF thwarts an ISIS attack in Diyala

Date: 2021-04-30 18:30:48
PMF thwarts an ISIS attack in Diyala

A joint security operation to pursue ISIS dens in Diyala

Date: 2021-06-12 09:30:00
A joint security operation to pursue ISIS dens in Diyala

Old tank explodes in Diyala

Date: 2021-08-22 19:30:25
Old tank explodes in Diyala

Diyala to be divided into 4 electoral districts

Date: 2020-07-27 19:34:57
Diyala to be divided into 4 electoral districts

Iraqi security forces arrest an ISIS leader and three of his assistants in Diyala

Date: 2021-01-22 13:59:25
Iraqi security forces arrest an ISIS leader and three of his assistants in Diyala

PMF and the Iraqi Army starts a security operation in Diyala

Date: 2021-04-11 05:58:14
PMF and the Iraqi Army starts a security operation in Diyala