Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

New search campaign for the four abductees in Diyala; source says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-15T12:27:55+0000
New search campaign for the four abductees in Diyala; source says

Shafaq News/ A security source in Diyala said that the authorities launched a new search campaign for the four citizens abducted in Hemrin Basin, northeast Baqubah.

The source told Shafaq News Agency earlier today, Wednesday, "a joint security force launched a second search campaign to look for them. The operation will cover four axes in the depth of the eastern Hemrin mountains near Hemrin lake."

"Security forces prohibited fishing in the lake to further notice," the source said, "opposite to the rumors shared on social media, authorities did not find bodies near the lake."

On Monday, four persons, including a security officer, went missing near the Hemrin lake, a stronghold of ISIS in Diyala.

The missing persons were on a hunting trip when they were last contacted near Narin Bridge in the vicinity of the Hemrin lake.

The abductees (a lieutenant Colonel in the Passports Directorate in al-Adhamiyah, a member of al-Hashd al-Shaabi, a bank employee, and a freelancer) are suspected to be taken by ISIS militants to an unknown destination.

related

A "Terrorist Attack" increases regular power outages in Diyala

Date: 2021-03-17 10:34:17
A "Terrorist Attack" increases regular power outages in Diyala

77 people were arrested for committing violations related to the electoral process

Date: 2021-10-10 13:03:04
77 people were arrested for committing violations related to the electoral process

ISIS injures a PMF member in Diyala

Date: 2021-06-04 09:13:31
ISIS injures a PMF member in Diyala

Iraqi Aviation strikes ISIS in Diyala

Date: 2021-12-11 21:10:08
Iraqi Aviation strikes ISIS in Diyala

13 arrests in Diyala and Wasit in different security operations

Date: 2021-01-04 07:52:19
13 arrests in Diyala and Wasit in different security operations

Displaced return home in Diyala Governorate, Official

Date: 2021-02-15 08:52:41
Displaced return home in Diyala Governorate, Official

Bodyguards of a former parliament speaker injured in an armed attack

Date: 2021-09-04 20:31:16
Bodyguards of a former parliament speaker injured in an armed attack

AAR: five terrorists killed in Diyala

Date: 2021-04-12 16:52:33
AAR: five terrorists killed in Diyala