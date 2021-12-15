New search campaign for the four abductees in Diyala; source says

Shafaq News/ A security source in Diyala said that the authorities launched a new search campaign for the four citizens abducted in Hemrin Basin, northeast Baqubah.

The source told Shafaq News Agency earlier today, Wednesday, "a joint security force launched a second search campaign to look for them. The operation will cover four axes in the depth of the eastern Hemrin mountains near Hemrin lake."

"Security forces prohibited fishing in the lake to further notice," the source said, "opposite to the rumors shared on social media, authorities did not find bodies near the lake."

On Monday, four persons, including a security officer, went missing near the Hemrin lake, a stronghold of ISIS in Diyala.

The missing persons were on a hunting trip when they were last contacted near Narin Bridge in the vicinity of the Hemrin lake.

The abductees (a lieutenant Colonel in the Passports Directorate in al-Adhamiyah, a member of al-Hashd al-Shaabi, a bank employee, and a freelancer) are suspected to be taken by ISIS militants to an unknown destination.