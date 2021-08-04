Report

New prisoner passes away in Nasiriyah prison

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-04T08:53:29+0000
New prisoner passes away in Nasiriyah prison

Shafaq News/ A security source in Dhi Qar Governorate reported on Wednesday the death of an inmate sentenced to death inside Nasiriyah Central Prison.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "A 50-year-old inmate from Nineveh Governorate who was sentenced to death by hanging according to Article 4 of the Anti-Terrorism Law, died in Nasiriyah Central Prison (Al-Hout)."

"The cause of death was the inmate's sudden illness, after which he was transferred to the Turkish Hospital and died there," the source added.

No further details were disclosed.

