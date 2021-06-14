New police volunteers and the army will be in charge of Sinjar's security, al-Ghanmi says

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Minister of Interior, Othman al-Ghanmi, said that the "new volunteers" will be in charge of the security file in Sinjar, indicating that the district's security file will be under his direct supervision.

In a meeting he held with security commanders in Nineveh, al-Ghanmi said that a security committee will visit Sinjar and Makhmour to deliberate the security situation there."

"The security of Sinjar district's center will be handed to the new volunteers in the police forces, while the Iraqi army will control security at the periphery," he added, "I will be the direct supervisor of the security file of the Sinjar district."

In the same context, al-Ghanmi announced establishing an "emergency regiment" to secure the Namroud sub-district.

The Minister shed light on the "Hazard bonuses" of the personnel of the Nineveh police, indicating that the problem is purely "financial" but the Ministry is pursuing solutions to address this issue.

Al-Ghanmi said that he pays special attention to the families of the Martyrs, injured, and absentees, asserting that he follows their legal transactions on a daily basis.