New plans to protect Iraqis after the twin attack

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-22T09:53:37+0000

Shafaq News / the Ministerial Council for National Security on Friday, held an “exceptional meeting” headed by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, according to a statement issued by Council. The meeting is supposed to discuss the security situation after the twin attack hit Baghdad killing 32 people and injured more than 100. Due to the latest security breaches in the Country, commander, Major Gen. Akram Saddam, announced that "Our security forces (in Basra Governorate outlined new security measures to protect the citizens in the sports festival that will be held on the Sports City." He added, "News circulated on social media about the security situation in the Governorate are fake, we confirm that Basra is safe."

related

MP: Al-Kadhimi's visit to Amman had nothing to do with the issue of normalizing relations with Israel

Date: 2020-08-23 15:52:10

The "White Paper" represents the future of Iraq

Date: 2020-10-13 15:14:55

The government cancels the “sect field” in the admission forms

Date: 2020-09-09 17:00:45

Al-Kadhimi visits the Ministry of Interior

Date: 2020-08-05 11:37:11

Protestors threaten to overthrow Al-kadhimi's government

Date: 2020-09-14 20:38:29

Iraqi PM attends Christmas mass

Date: 2020-12-24 19:18:20

When Will Iraq Start Protecting Journalists?

Date: 2020-10-21 19:47:24

Al-Kadhimi dismisses five security personnel following the Baghdad explosions

Date: 2021-01-21 20:38:22