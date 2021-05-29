Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

New movement to delay October elections

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-29T11:51:31+0000
New movement to delay October elections

Shafaq News/ An informed political source revealed on Saturday an attempt by certain influential political blocs to delay the early elections scheduled for October, as part of a serious agreement under deliberation, adding that this agreement would entail overthrowing the current Speaker of the Parliament and keeping the PM in his position.

The legislative elections in Iraq were to be held in April of 2022 but, following wide popular protest that started in 2019 and brought down the government of Adel Abdul-Mahdi. The government of Mustafa al-Kadhimi first pledged to hold the elections in April of 2021, before agreeing on the 10th of October of 2021 as a new date for the elections following a suggestion by the Electoral Commission.

An informed source told Shafaq News Agency, "These discussions also tackled the dismissal of the Speaker of the House of Parliament Muhammad al-Halboosi who would be replaced by al-Azm Coalition leader Khamis al-Khanjar".

A previous political movement led by the former Parliament Speaker, Osama al-Nujaifi, had failed in October of last year to topple al-Halboosi.

The source indicated that the current political discussion might lead to huge ministerial changes with al-Kadhimi remaining in his position due to the difficulty of finding a replacement who would be agreed upon internally and externally.

related

Kata'ib Hezbollah brigades attack Al-Kadhimi for dismissing security leaders

Date: 2021-01-22 17:08:43
Kata'ib Hezbollah brigades attack Al-Kadhimi for dismissing security leaders

Al-Kadhimi arrives in Basra

Date: 2020-11-05 06:42:53
Al-Kadhimi arrives in Basra

Al-Kadhimi declares the 6th of March a national day for tolerance and coexistence

Date: 2021-03-06 14:46:36
Al-Kadhimi declares the 6th of March a national day for tolerance and coexistence

Al-Kadhimi chairs an extraordinary session of the Government

Date: 2021-04-25 12:11:36
Al-Kadhimi chairs an extraordinary session of the Government

Al-Kadhimi to Paris next month

Date: 2020-09-21 05:54:32
Al-Kadhimi to Paris next month

Al-Kadhimi to end the "real threats" uncontrolled arms

Date: 2020-09-03 14:01:09
Al-Kadhimi to end the "real threats" uncontrolled arms

Iraq’ Al-Kadhimi marks third anniversary of defeating ISIS

Date: 2020-12-10 08:53:30
Iraq’ Al-Kadhimi marks third anniversary of defeating ISIS

Al-Kadhimi to Bapir: Corruption is responsible for the financial situation

Date: 2020-10-07 07:40:25
Al-Kadhimi to Bapir: Corruption is responsible for the financial situation