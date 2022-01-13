Report

New military operation launched in Diyala 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-13T09:19:01+0000
Shafaq News / A security source in Diyala reported that a new military operation has been launched north of Baquba. 

The source told Shafaq News agency that a force from al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF) was tracking down an ISIS cell responsible for assassinating a civilian, north of al-Muqdadiyah (45 Km north of Baquba).

Cooperation between the security agencies in the governorate resulted in the arrest of 15 wanted persons, including three terrorists. 

Meanwhile, the intelligence agency announced destroying three ISIS hideouts in al-Anbar desert.  

The hideouts, which were according to one of the arrested terrorists' confessions, contained military equipment, ammunition, vehicles, food and medical supplies, and fuel. 

The forces also destroyed a vehicle that the terrorists used to kidnap and interrogate civilians.

