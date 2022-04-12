New military measures to secure Ayn al-Asad airbase

Shafaq News / Reliable sources in al-Anbar operation command and al-Anbar's provincial council revealed that strict security measures had been taken to secure Ayn al-Asad airbase.

The military source in the Command told Shafaq News agency the army implemented the measures west of al-Anbar, after some parties tried to attack the base which hosts the Global Coalition advisory units.

The source, who preferred to remain anonymous, said that the army has set several lookout points and checkpoints in the area, and intends to prevent non-eligible people from entering the 4-km area surrounding the base.

Vehicles and pick-ups will not be allowed in the base without being searched, regardless of their owners, he added.

For his part, a member of al-Anbar's provincial council confirmed that the measures were implemented by order of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, who instructed changing the units that were on call the night of the attack attempt.

Last Friday, a drone attack on Ayn al-Asad airbase had been thwarted. No casualties were recorded.