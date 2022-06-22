Report

New lawmakers to take the constitutional oath tomorrow

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-22T16:26:18+0000
New lawmakers to take the constitutional oath tomorrow

Shafaq News / A Parliamentary source reported that the Parliament Presidium asked the candidates who secured the largest numbers of votes to attend tomorrow's session. 

The source told Shafaq News agency that the 73 candidates were asked to attend the session on Thursday, at 11 am,  to take the constitutional oath and replace the resigned Sadrist MPs in Parliament.

Six of the candidates will not attend the session, since they were initially nominated by the Sadrist movement, according to the source.

