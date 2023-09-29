New inmate death in al-Hoot raises questions

Shafaq News / An official security source in Dhi Qar governorate reported a new death inside the central Nasiriyah prison today, Friday.
The source told Shafaq News Agency that "a 36-year-old inmate died in the central Nasiriyah prison (Al-Hoot) located southwest of the city of Nasiriyah, the provincial center. The causes of death are unknown," noting that "the inmate was sentenced to death by hanging according to the provisions of Article 4 of the Anti-Terrorism Law."
The source added that "a traffic accident occurred on the main road in Al-Fajr district, north of Dhi Qar, involving two vehicles, the first driven by a resident of Wasit governorate and the second by a driver from Maysan governorate. The accident resulted in the death of one of them and the other sustained minor injuries."