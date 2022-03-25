New initiative by CF to reach a Solution before tomorrow's session

Shafaq News / The Coordination Framework (CF) has proposed a last-minute initiative, a political source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that three prominent leaders in the Framework proposed an initiative to the Sadrist movement to reconsider the issue of the largest bloc, hoping to reach an agreement before tomorrow's session.

The Framework is currently waiting for an answer from Muqtada al-Sadr, according to the source.

Earlier today, the Coordination Framework (CF) held a meeting at the residence of Falih al-Fayadh, the head of al-Hashd al-Shaabi.

A political source reported to Shafaq News agency that the meeting discussed the presidential vote session scheduled to be held on Saturday.

MP of the state of law coalition, Mohammed al-Sahyoud, told Shafaq News agency, earlier, that the Framework, and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan collected the signatures of 130 representatives to boycott tomorrow's session.