Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

New initiative by CF to reach a Solution before tomorrow's session

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-25T20:03:18+0000
New initiative by CF to reach a Solution before tomorrow's session

Shafaq News / The Coordination Framework (CF) has proposed a last-minute initiative, a political source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that three prominent leaders in the Framework proposed an initiative to the Sadrist movement to reconsider the issue of the largest bloc, hoping to reach an agreement before tomorrow's session. 

The Framework is currently waiting for an answer from Muqtada al-Sadr, according to the source.

Earlier today, the Coordination Framework (CF) held a meeting at the residence of Falih al-Fayadh, the head of al-Hashd al-Shaabi.

A political source reported to Shafaq News agency that the meeting discussed the presidential vote session scheduled to be held on Saturday.

MP of the state of law coalition, Mohammed al-Sahyoud, told Shafaq News agency, earlier, that the Framework, and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan collected the signatures of 130 representatives to boycott tomorrow's session.

related

Qa'ani convenes with the Coordination Framework in Baghdad

Date: 2022-02-06 20:00:13
Qa'ani convenes with the Coordination Framework in Baghdad

Al-Mashhadani falls ill, Coordination Framework and Sadrists Brawl, eventful session adjourned 

Date: 2022-01-09 14:49:48
Al-Mashhadani falls ill, Coordination Framework and Sadrists Brawl, eventful session adjourned 

Coordination Framework initiates an effort to define a formula to choose candidates for the state leaders

Date: 2021-12-18 12:09:27
Coordination Framework initiates an effort to define a formula to choose candidates for the state leaders

Coordination Framework appealed for the largest bloc with 88 MPs, MP says

Date: 2022-01-09 16:46:21
Coordination Framework appealed for the largest bloc with 88 MPs, MP says

Al-Sadr will not participate in a  government with Al-Maliki, official says

Date: 2022-01-06 08:30:14
Al-Sadr will not participate in a  government with Al-Maliki, official says

Coordination Framework: we do not recognize today's sessions outcomes

Date: 2022-01-09 20:16:31
Coordination Framework: we do not recognize today's sessions outcomes

The Coordination Framework endorses the Sadrist's premiership candidate, names others for discussion 

Date: 2022-03-12 10:27:36
The Coordination Framework endorses the Sadrist's premiership candidate, names others for discussion 

Coordination Framework to visit al-Hannana later today; source

Date: 2022-03-12 12:38:33
Coordination Framework to visit al-Hannana later today; source