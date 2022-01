Shafaq News/ A new explosion targeted a a supply convoy of the Global coalition in Babel today evening.

No casualties were recorded.

Earlier today, a blast from a roadside bomb reportedly hit a convoy of the US-led Global coalition, in southern Iraq.

A source told Shafaq News agency that the explosion targeted a supply convoy in al-Muthanna governorate.

The attack resulted in no human or material losses and the convoy resumed its march toward its destination.