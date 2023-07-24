New digital schoolbag project in Iraq

Shafaq News / The Lebanese institution PEDAGOGY has initiated a pioneering digital schoolbag project in collaboration with the Iraqi Ministry of Education. The project aims to alleviate the burdens on teachers, students, and parents, while providing the added advantage of technological flexibility inherent in the digital schoolbag.
During the project's launch ceremony held in Lebanon, Fayadh al-Halabi, the educational director of PEDAGOGY and project manager, stated, "We have undertaken several initiatives in the realm of digital content, such as transforming traditional educational curricula into interactive digital ones for the Iraqi Ministry of Education, as well as similar endeavors in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia." He showcased the foundational elements of the digital schoolbag, which incorporates state-of-the-art TAG Tech intelligent devices.
"The comprehensive digital schoolbag entails diverse, engaging, and unconventional educational content tailored to meet the requisites of the ongoing technological revolution. It strives to emulate the era of artificial intelligence while catering to the aspirations of learners in the digital age, all while responding to the escalating market demands for 21st-century skills", al-Halabi added.
The launch of the "Digital Schoolbag" project was organized by the Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global Group and the Pedagogy Educational Development Center (PEDAGOGY) under the patronage of the Lebanese Ministry of Education and Higher Education, with PEDAGOGY hailing it as "the first of its kind worldwide."