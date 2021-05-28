New details revealed about the Al-Anbar command Qassem Musleh

Shafaq News / On Friday, a political source revealed new details about the arrest of the leader of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), Qassem Musleh in Baghdad.

Arresting Musleh, who is the PMF’s commander of Al-Anbar operations, sparked a dispute between the PMF leaders who are close to Iran and the Iraqi government that accused him of attacks targeting the Ain Al-Asad air base, which hosts American and other international forces.

Just hours after the arrest, four heavily armed PMF brigades cordoned off the Green Zone and government headquarters, including the house of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The source revealed that the former prime Minister Nuri Al-Maliki who has influence amid the Shiite factions and the PMF leaders, conducted a settlement with other major political forces which led to releasing Muslih.

Meanwhile, official Iraqi authorities said Musleh was being investigated in the Joint Operations Command, after leaders of the PMF reported that he had been released as a result of that settlement.

However, a political source told Shafaq News Agency that Musleh is currently in the house of the head of the Popular Mobilization Authority, Faleh al-Fayyad, and that he is being investigated there by a joint committee between the Iraqi government and the PMF security.

He added that Musleh is currently undergoing a house arrest at the PMF Al-Fayyad ‘ until the end of the investigation with him, after PMF leaders refused for Muslih to be meot with the joint operations.

Qasim Musleh was the commander of the "Tafuf Brigade" in the Popular Mobilization Forces, later, he was appointed the commander of the its operations in Al-Anbar.