New details on the attack against a local official Najaf disclosed

Shafaq News / A security source disclosed new details about the attack that targeted the head of Najaf municipality, Ammar Shukr.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the attack followed removing the encroachment from a 21-Dunums land in Najaf.

The land's value is estimated at three to four Iraqi Dinars, according to the source.

Earlier today, unknown armed men attacked today the head of Najaf municipality, a security source reported.

The perpetrators sprayed the official's motorcade with bullets on the airport road, The source told Shafaq News agency.

The source confirmed that the official is completely safe.