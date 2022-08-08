New details on the Najaf explosion disclosed

Shafaq News / A security source disclosed new details about the explosion that took place in Najaf earlier today.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the building in which the explosion took place, is located inside a military camp of al-Salam brigades, and used as an improvised explosive devices factory.

According to the source who preferred to remain anonymous, the security forces were prevented from entering the building before evacuating all the equipment that was inside.

A security source in Najaf reported, earlier today, that seven people were killed and three others were wounded in an explosion.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that military equipment and ammunition exploded this morning near the Olympic Stadium in Najaf governorate, killing seven people and wounding three others at least.

The ammunition belongs to an armed group, according to our reporter, who indicated that the explosion resulted from high temperatures and poor storage.