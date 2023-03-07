New details on the Iraq-Siemens contracts disclosed

Shafaq News / A knowledgeable government source disclosed new details about the three contracts signed by the Iraqi government with the German company "Siemens" on Tuesday evening.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the signing ceremony with Siemens Energy took place for the first group of contracts for the maintenance and rehabilitation of three power stations in Iraq, indicating that the contracts included rehabilitation work and comprehensive services for the Kirkuk, Rashid, and Sadr Gas power plants for electricity production.

The source added that this is the first time that major German companies have signed contracts to maintain and sustain electricity power stations previously established in Iraq, and that the work of the companies will be supervised and monitored by the German government.

The contracts were signed in the presence of the German Foreign Minister.

The source stated that the contracts cover the service of the three power stations for five years, with a production capacity of up to 1400MW, which helps to maintain their work and stability in the production and distribution of energy.

He also mentioned that the contract signing between the Iraqi government and Siemens was made with a financial reduction of up to 30%.