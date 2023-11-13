New details on attempted assassination of Iraqi MP in Nasiriyah

Shafaq News / A senior security officer revealed new details about the attempted assassination of an Iraqi parliament member in the city of Nasiriyah, the capital of Dhi Qar province.

The officer, who chose to remain anonymous, informed Shafaq News qgency that security investigations into the incident involving the shooting of Deputy Dawood Al-Eidani confirmed it was a quarrel with his neighbors and not an assassination attempt.

He explained that security forces apprehended the injured party who fired back from the other side inside Al-Hussein Teaching Hospital, revealing that the incident stemmed from a dispute over a road." The officer continued, stating that the injured deputy's brother is now accused of opening fire on the parliament member's neighbors, injuring a citizen with live ammunition, constituting attempted murder.

On Sunday, a security source reported that independent Iraqi parliament member Dawood Al-Eidani had survived a failed "assassination" attempt in the center of Nasiriyah, the province's capital.