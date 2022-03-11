Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

New details on al-Sadr-al-Maliki talks disclosed

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-11T06:00:01+0000
New details on al-Sadr-al-Maliki talks disclosed

Shafaq News / A reliable political sour e disclosed new details about the talks taking place between the head of the Sadrist bloc, Muqtada al-Sadr, the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, and the Coordibat

The source told Shafaq News agency that al-Sadr had withdrawn the "veto" he had used on al-Maliki after the call, noting that the Sadrists and the Coordination Framework will reach an agreement to form the new government with the KDP and al-Siyada coalition.

He added that these developments are the fruit of previous talks between the Framework and al-Sadr, noting that the two sides will meet on Monday in Baghdad, before setting a meeting with KDP and al-Siyada, to pave the way for forming the new government.

According to the source, a new President and Prime Minister will be agreed upon by all parties will be chosen.

These talks were held upon the proposition of an Iranian figure, in addition to a Respectable person in Najaf.

Shafaq News agency had exclusively reported earlier that preliminary negotiations are taking place between the Sadrists and the framework.

related

Sayyed Muqtada al-Sadr will not die, and he will not be martyred, Iraqi deputy says

Date: 2021-07-05 12:20:37
Sayyed Muqtada al-Sadr will not die, and he will not be martyred, Iraqi deputy says

Al-Sadr submits five suggestions to overcome the economic crisis in Iraq

Date: 2022-03-05 10:22:32
Al-Sadr submits five suggestions to overcome the economic crisis in Iraq

Al-Sadr warns of threatening the civil peace in Iraq

Date: 2022-01-11 18:10:02
Al-Sadr warns of threatening the civil peace in Iraq

The Sadrist Movement suspends the work of Saraya Al-Salam in two governorates

Date: 2021-10-13 20:10:44
The Sadrist Movement suspends the work of Saraya Al-Salam in two governorates

Al-Sadr warns of disclosing the results of the investigation in Al-Kadhimi's assassination attempt

Date: 2021-11-26 11:46:27
Al-Sadr warns of disclosing the results of the investigation in Al-Kadhimi's assassination attempt

Al-Sadr accuses parties he did name of plunging Iraq into "perilous" regional battles

Date: 2022-02-03 13:54:59
Al-Sadr accuses parties he did name of plunging Iraq into "perilous" regional battles

Al-Sadr is responsible for the corruption of his party's officials, MP says

Date: 2020-12-13 09:57:39
Al-Sadr is responsible for the corruption of his party's officials, MP says

Kufa mosque preacher: Al-Sadr's government will achieve reform

Date: 2021-10-29 11:52:15
Kufa mosque preacher: Al-Sadr's government will achieve reform