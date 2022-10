Shafaq News / A security source disclosed new details about two explosions that targeted Tarmiyah, north of Baghdad, earlier today.

The source told Shafaq News agency that an explosive device blew up on a civilian vehicle, injuring four people.

He added that after the explosive ordnance disposal squads arrived at the scene of the incident, another explosive device blew up injuring three security members and an officer in al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF).