New details on ISIS's attack on a village in Khanaqin

Shafaq News / A security source disclosed the details of the ISIS attack that targeted a village on the outskirts of Khanaqin district.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the terrorist organization fired a mortar shell at Al-Islah village before attacking an army point stationed in Sayed Jarad village near the border areas between Jalawla and Khanaqin, burning homes and killing livestock.

Furthermore, an explosion targeted a patrol of the Iraqi army, killing one and wounded four others. The source added that reinforcements from the army were brought to the scene of the incident, clashed with the terrorists, and forced them to flee to an unknown destination.

Jalawla and the outskirts of Khanaqin have been witnessing, for three years, unprecedented attacks due to the security gaps left by the withdrawal of the Peshmerga forces following the Kurdistan independence referendum in 2017.