New details on Ayn al-Assad thwarted attack

Shafaq News / A local officiall disclosed new details regarding the Ayn al-Assad incident.

The official told Shafaq News agency that an armed group had entered Kabisa sub-district to carry out the attack, prompting the Global Coalition forces to prepare to repel any possible attacks.

The Coalition said in a statement today, "At approximately 1:46 a.m., April 8, U.S. air defense systems shot down an armed unmanned aerial system entering Al Asad Air Base, Iraq.

'There are no reported injuries or damage and all Coalition personnel are accounted for. The incident is under investigation", the statement added.

However, a source reported to Shafaq News agency that the drones are similar to the ones that carried out the attack on Erbil and were found in Diyala two months ago.

The Global Coalition units deployed in Ayn al-Asad airbase thwarted an attack on the base today, a security source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the units dropped two drones that were flying on the east side of the base, in addition to two rockets.

It is still unknown whether the two rockets were launched by the drones.

Ayn al-Asad is located 90 Km west of Ramadi, the capital city of al-Anbar governorate, and is the largest base hosting the Coalition units.

Bases hosting the Coalition units are constantly attacked since the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

Washington accuses pro-Iranian factions of being behind such attacks.