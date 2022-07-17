Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

New details disclosed on the Mosul attack

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-17T20:36:54+0000
New details disclosed on the Mosul attack

Shafaq News / A reliable security source disclosed new details about the attack that took place today, Sunday, west of Mosul.

The source told Shafaq News agency that a drone launched two Turkish-made rockets, targeting a Chevrolet Optra vehicle carrying four men and a woman, all believed to belong to the Kurdistan workers party.

One of the rockets remained unexploded, while the other blew up in the vehicle killing the passengers on the spot. 

The Forensic medicine department was able to identify one of the deceased, Ahmed Elias Mahmoud Khodeir, a university student and resident of the Dijla area, where the attack occurred. 

The Counter-Terrorism Group in Kurdistan (CTK) announced earlier today that five members of the Kurdistan Workers Party were killed in an attack west of Mosul, Nineveh.

related

Rocket attack targets a village north of Mosul

Date: 2022-04-04 11:25:00
Rocket attack targets a village north of Mosul

Civil Defense reveals the circumstances of Mosul's Ebn Sina hospital fire 

Date: 2021-07-26 12:53:51
Civil Defense reveals the circumstances of Mosul's Ebn Sina hospital fire 

Iraqi Forces launches Mosul offensive to drive out Daesh

Date: 2020-10-19 06:57:02
Iraqi Forces launches Mosul offensive to drive out Daesh

Mortar shells and explosive materials found under building rubble in Mosul

Date: 2021-04-02 12:04:31
Mortar shells and explosive materials found under building rubble in Mosul

UN announces reconstructing more than 2,700 houses in Mosul

Date: 2021-09-28 13:37:55
UN announces reconstructing more than 2,700 houses in Mosul

Director of the Sunni Endowment in Mosul discloses details about the “department’s attackers”

Date: 2020-12-13 14:38:54
Director of the Sunni Endowment in Mosul discloses details about the “department’s attackers”

Two terrorists arrested in Mosul

Date: 2021-05-09 15:16:45
Two terrorists arrested in Mosul

Old Mosul drowns in trash, diseases plague the children of Daqim

Date: 2021-05-30 11:56:40
Old Mosul drowns in trash, diseases plague the children of Daqim