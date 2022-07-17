New details disclosed on the Mosul attack

Shafaq News / A reliable security source disclosed new details about the attack that took place today, Sunday, west of Mosul.

The source told Shafaq News agency that a drone launched two Turkish-made rockets, targeting a Chevrolet Optra vehicle carrying four men and a woman, all believed to belong to the Kurdistan workers party.

One of the rockets remained unexploded, while the other blew up in the vehicle killing the passengers on the spot.

The Forensic medicine department was able to identify one of the deceased, Ahmed Elias Mahmoud Khodeir, a university student and resident of the Dijla area, where the attack occurred.

The Counter-Terrorism Group in Kurdistan (CTK) announced earlier today that five members of the Kurdistan Workers Party were killed in an attack west of Mosul, Nineveh.