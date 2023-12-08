New details disclosed about the rocket attack against US embassy in Baghdad

Shafaq News / A responsible security source disclosed on Friday new details regarding the rocket attack targeting the American embassy in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

The source clarified to Shafaq News Agency that the targeting this morning on the embassy was carried out using mortar shells. Furthermore, it was added that the shelling occurred from a location near the vicinity of the new Central Bank building on Abu Nuwas Street in the Karrada area, central Baghdad.

The source continued by stating that the security forces discovered the platforms and three shells prepared for launch.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, comprising armed Shiite factions, declared a fresh rocket attack on Ain al-Asad airbase in al-Anbar province in western Iraq in response to the military operations carried out by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip.

A statement attributed to the resistance today stated that they targeted "a rocket barrage at the American occupation base (Ain al-Asad) in western Iraq, hitting its target directly."

An earlier statement from a responsible security source in the morning mentioned that the vicinity of the American Embassy in the fortified Green Zone in central Baghdad was subjected to a rocket attack.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that explosions were heard within the vicinity of the American Embassy in Baghdad, with alarms activated inside its premises. Preliminary information indicates targeting the vicinity of the embassy with several rockets.

The official spokesperson's office for the American Embassy in Baghdad confirmed the rocket attack on the embassy compound, which did not result in human casualties, simultaneously accusing Iran-aligned militias of executing the attack.