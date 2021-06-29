New details disclosed about Abu Deraa’s assassination

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-29T12:56:49+0000

Shafaq News/ An official security source disclosed the details of the assassination of a former leader in the Sadrist movement, Nassir Abu Deraa. The source told Shafaq News Agency that the incident consisted of implementing an arrest warrant against Abu Deraa following Article 442, but the latter confronted the force. The source added that the accused managed to injure a member of the force before responding and killing him on the spot. The source added that Abu Deraa is wanted by the security authorities with murder cases against three people. A security source reported earlier today that a leader in Saraya al-Salam was killed in an armed attack in Baghdad. The source told Shafaq News Agency that unidentified armed men, late last night, opened fire at Saraya al-Salam commander Naseer Abu Deraa al-Muhammadawi, within al-Risala neighborhood in al-Bayaa, killing him immediately.

