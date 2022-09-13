Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

New details about the meeting at al-Asadi's residence disclosed

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-09-13T08:46:46+0000
New details about the meeting at al-Asadi's residence disclosed

Shafaq News / A reliable political source disclosed new details about the meeting that took place at the residence of the leader in the Coordination Framework, Ahmed al-Asadi, with representatives of the Sunni and Kurdish components.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the meeting discussed the early election, amending the election law, and appointing new people to the electoral commission.

Earlier this month, all the political parties met at the second round of talks supervised by the Prime Minister, except for the Sadrist movement, and agreed to form a technical team to bring the views closer and address the current situation.

related

Sadrist, Coordination Framework suspend their talks after the missile attack on Erbil

Date: 2022-03-14 18:41:02
Sadrist, Coordination Framework suspend their talks after the missile attack on Erbil

Coordination Framework mandates al-Ameri to negotiate with al-Sadr-source

Date: 2022-08-03 14:21:38
Coordination Framework mandates al-Ameri to negotiate with al-Sadr-source

Five CF Candidates for PREMIERSHIP

Date: 2022-07-19 20:29:01
Five CF Candidates for PREMIERSHIP

Coordination Framework to convene on the eve of the Supreme Court's adjudication on al-Ameri's complaint

Date: 2021-12-26 19:03:09
Coordination Framework to convene on the eve of the Supreme Court's adjudication on al-Ameri's complaint

PUK and CF to form a pentalateral committee

Date: 2022-04-06 21:10:30
PUK and CF to form a pentalateral committee

Coordination Framework holds a decisive meeting today

Date: 2022-01-25 14:57:31
Coordination Framework holds a decisive meeting today

Sunnis and Kurds to boycott dialogue meetings not attended by al-Sadr, source

Date: 2022-08-25 10:48:17
Sunnis and Kurds to boycott dialogue meetings not attended by al-Sadr, source

CF discusses with Al-Kadhimi the Turkish "violations"

Date: 2022-06-16 19:52:48
CF discusses with Al-Kadhimi the Turkish "violations"