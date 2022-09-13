New details about the meeting at al-Asadi's residence disclosed

Shafaq News / A reliable political source disclosed new details about the meeting that took place at the residence of the leader in the Coordination Framework, Ahmed al-Asadi, with representatives of the Sunni and Kurdish components.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the meeting discussed the early election, amending the election law, and appointing new people to the electoral commission.

Earlier this month, all the political parties met at the second round of talks supervised by the Prime Minister, except for the Sadrist movement, and agreed to form a technical team to bring the views closer and address the current situation.