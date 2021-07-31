New details about the crash of an Iraqi military helicopter

Shafaq News/ A security source revealed, on Saturday, the results of the investigation into the crash of an Iraqi military helicopter in Saladin Governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "The results concluded that the helicopter was hit by a shell or missile.”

An Iraqi helicopter crashed, on Thursday, in Amerli city in Saladin Governorate killing five soldiers.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, that the helicopter looked badly burned, and the five bodies were removed.

No further details were disclosed.

For its part, the Joint Operations Command mourned the five martyrs, explaining that the helicopter crashed during a combat mission.