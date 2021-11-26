New details about the assassination attempt against PM al-Kadhimi to be disclosed soon

Shafaq News/ A political advisor to Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said that new evidence related to the assassination attempt that PM Al-Kadhimi was subjected to will be disclosed.

Mashreq Abbas said in a tweet, "Facts, video clips, photos and evidence of the treacherous targeting operation carried out by terrorists against Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kahimi, will be revealed."

This tweet comes hours after the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, called on the concerned authorities to reveal the results of the investigation into the assassination attempt.

Al-Sadr threatened, in a tweet, that he would reveal the results of the investigation himself if the authorities do not do so.

Al-Kadhimi was subjected to an assassination attempt on November 7, when three booby-trapped drones, two of which were shot down, targeted his residence, injuring his bodyguards.