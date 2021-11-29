Report

New details about the Peshmerga's military operation in Garmyan 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-29T17:49:09+0000
New details about the Peshmerga's military operation in Garmyan 

Shafaq News/ A security source in Kurdistan Region reported new details about the security operation carried out by the Peshmerga forces in Garmyan to pursue ISIS terrorists. 

 The source told Shafaq News Agency that the operation was launched in three axes.

Qarbalakh, Kumar, Sayed Hussein, Sayed Marallah, Sayed Madri, Rahim Warqa, Ubara, Qatkani Nasaleh and Haji Awad areas were all combed.

Earlier today, a security source reported that the Peshmerga forces have launched a military operation in Garmyan.

