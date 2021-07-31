Report

New details about ISIS attack on the Iraqi Army military points

Date: 2021-07-31T09:26:30+0000
New details about ISIS attack on the Iraqi Army military points

Shafaq News/ A security source in Diyala revealed today, Saturday, new details about the ISIS attack, which targeted military points between Jalawla district and Khanaqin district.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, that the attack against security points of the Iraqi army resulted in four dead, in which three a soldier and Nine wounded including five soldiers in addition the damage of hospital vehicles".

The source indicated that ISIS elements attacked army points with snipers and medium weapons, and clashed with army members.

It is noteworthy that the areas on the outskirts of Jalawla and Khanaqin have been subjected to continuous attacks since 2017, because of the security vacuum s due to the withdrawal of the Peshmerga, which turned the areas into bases for ISIS.

