New details about Fidan's visit to Baghdad disclosed

Shafaq News / Reliable political source disclosed new details about the unannounced visit of the Undersecretary of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization, Hakan Fidan, to Baghdad.

During his visit, Fidan only met with Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, the chair of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF) units, and the head of al-Siyada coalition, Khamis al-Khanjar, according to the visit.

The meetings discussed the conflict between Ankara and the Kurdistan Workers Party, the water file, Ankara's will to provide military equipment for Iraq, and the current political crisis in the country.