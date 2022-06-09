Report

New committee to assess the security situation in Diyala

Shafaq News / The deputy Parliament Speaker, Shakhwan Abdullah, headed a special Parliamentary committee to assess the security situation in Diyala governorate.

Abdullah said in a statement that forming the committee aims to determine the obstacles hindering the security forces' mission in the governorate.

Some of the current MPs have a military background, and this may facilitate monitoring security plans against terrorist gangs in many areas including Diyala, according to Abdullah.

The deputy Parliament Speaker noted that the committee will prepare and submit a detailed report on the situation in Diyala to the Parliament, to take the appropriate measures.

