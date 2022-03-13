New committee to address the surge in fuel prices-MP

Shafaq News / MP Salah al-Tamimi revealed that an agreement had been reached to form a parliamentary committee to uncover and address the reasons behind the surge in fuel prices.

Al-Tamimi told Shafaq News agency, "the ministry of oil raised the price of white oil, from 30,000 to 90,000, and Kerosene prices from 90,000 to 160,000, in addition to asphalt prices from 60,000 to 250,000 (per barrel).

He added that this surge has negatively affected the private sector and the citizens, warning of a possible "economic paralysis" in case the problem is not addressed.

"A parliamentary committee will be formed to question the government and the ministry of oil about the rise in oil prices, and ways to address the problems that resulted in from it", al-Tamimi noted.

Several governorates, especially Diyala and Nineveh, are going through a stifling fuel crisis for months, which prompted citizens to take the streets and protest the situation.