New border crossings measures to dealing with the new coronavirus strain in Iraq

Shafaq news/Starting December 30, all travellers must show a negative PCR test within 72 hours before entering Turkey through Ibrahim Khalil border crossing with Iraq.

The Border Crossing administration said it will prohibit any Iraqi from crossing into Turkish territory without the Covid-19 test report.

In the same context, a government official in Diyala Governorate confirmed, today, Monday, that trade continues through the Al-Munthiriya and Mandali border crossings with Iran despite the Iraqi Cabinet’s decision to close all land border crossings.

The director of Mandali district, Mazen Al-Khuzai told Shafaq News Agency “Trade exchange continues between Diyala and Iran through “ Al-Munthiriya” in Khanaqin and” Mandali” border crossing, adding that the border crossings are closed to Iraqi travelers and not trade based on the decision of the Iraqi government."

Last week, the Iraqi Cabinet approved precautionary measures to dealing with the new coronavirus strain including closing all land border crossings, except for special cases.

So far, according to Worldometers data, Iraq ranks in the 25th place worldwide with 591,597 covid-19 cases and 12,780 deaths.