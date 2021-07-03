New attacks hit transmission towers in northern Iraq

Shafaq News/ Electricity Transmission Company of Northern Iraq announced on Saturday that new explosions targeted five electric transmission towers and two transmission lines in Nineveh and Kirkuk Governorates.

The Company said in a statement "the terrorist groups aim to completely cut off the power system in the northern regions, in a systematic and aggressive plan to harm citizens."

It added, "Yesterday at night, the transmission lines of the Qayyarah - Mosul Dam and the East Mosul - Mosul Dam were attacked with explosive devices."

Hundreds of Iraqis protested in different Governorates over worsening power cuts as temperatures exceeded 50 degrees Celsius in some parts of Iraq.

Power went out completely across most of the country's Governorates, residents said, in some of the worst shortages this year.

Power from Iraq's main grid suffers year-round from hours-long cuts each day, but the shortages worsen during the hot summer months when temperatures regularly reach 50 degrees and households rely on air conditioning.

Iraq's electricity minister resigned this week under pressure over the power crisis.

Reduced power supplies from Iran this month and a series of attacks on power lines by militants have compounded the electricity crisis.