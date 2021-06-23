New attack hits transmission towers, total power blackout in three administrative units

Shafaq News/ the power was cut off today Wednesday, in three administrative units due to an explosion targeted electric transmission towers between the capital, Baghdad and the borders of Saladin Governorate. The mayor of Balad district, south of Saladin, Haider Ismail al-Baldawi told Shafaq News Agency, that unidentified persons blew up two transmission towers in the Al-Nabai area between the borders of Baghdad and Dujail district which caused a total power blackout in the districts of Balad, Dhuluiya, Yathrib and other areas. the continuous targeting of power towers is an indication of the security services’ failure to protect them, said Al-Baldawi, calling for follow an effective security plans to protect the electricity towers from terrorist and sabotage acts. He added that the energy towers between Baghdad and Saladin were also bombed three days ago, and the targeting was repeated before even to completing repair and maintenance operations.

