New attack hit Baghdad’ stores

Shafaq News / An attack targeted on Tuesday, a liquor store in the capital, Baghdad, a security source stated.
The source told Shafaq News Agency, “an explosive device targeted a store selling alcohol in Al-Nidal Street without causing any causality.”
This is the third attack within 24 hours; yesterday two separate attacks targeted the capital, Baghdad.
The first explosive device targeted a store selling alcohol in the Besmaya area, southeast of Baghdad without causing any causality.”
Another device blew up in a massage center in Al-Karrada area, center of Baghdad without resulting any human losses.
No group claimed responsibility for the attack.
The high-level Violence in Iraq is increasing, although illegal weapons have become increasingly active, by targeting stores, diplomats and US-Led Coalition.