New artillery attack targets Ain al-Assad airbase
2023-12-20T06:58:07+00:00
Shafaq News / Security sources reported this Wednesday morning an artillery attack targeting the vicinity of Ain al-Assad airbase in al-Anbar.
According to the source speaking to Shafaq News Agency, the vicinity of the base, where forces of the International Coalition are stationed, was struck by two rockets early this morning in a remote desert area.
The source further stated that the attack did not result in any injuries or material losses among the forces stationed at the base.