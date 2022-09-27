Report

New alliance aims for the Parliament Speaker position

Date: 2022-09-27T14:15:10+0000
Shafaq News / Independent MP Adel al-Rikabi revealed on Tuesday that independent representatives, Imtidad movement, and the New Generation movement are planning to form a new alliance to win the Parliament Speaker position.

He added that the alliance will include more than 50 MPs, and has already chosen a candidate for the position of Parliament Speaker.

Iraq's parliament speaker Mohammad al-Halboosi has submitted a letter of resignation, an official document appended by his signature revealed on Monday.

The top lawmaker called in a vote to approve his resignation and elect a first deputy speaker on Wednesday, the document showed.

