New ISIS attack in Kirkuk
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2020-11-13T20:50:30+0000
Shafaq News / ISIS had launched a new attack on the Iraqi security force in the south of Kirkuk Governorate. A security source stated today Friday.
The source told Shafaq News agency, “Two police officers injured in an ISIS attack on a security checkpoint in Wadi Khanaz in Hamraniyah village, south of Kirkuk."
This is the second attack on Iraqi forces within 24 hours.
Earlier today, an attack by ISIS militants on a joint security checkpoint resulted in casualties. A security source reported.
“ISIS militants launched an attack against Iraqi-Kurdish joint checkpoint in the Naqshbandi between Jalawla and Garmyan in Kurdistan killed one Iraqi soldier and wounded four others.” The source said.
