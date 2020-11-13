New ISIS attack in Kirkuk

Shafaq News / ISIS had launched a new attack on the Iraqi security force in the south of Kirkuk Governorate. A security source stated today Friday.

The source told Shafaq News agency, “Two police officers injured in an ISIS attack on a security checkpoint in Wadi Khanaz in Hamraniyah village, south of Kirkuk."

This is the second attack on Iraqi forces within 24 hours.

Earlier today, an attack by ISIS militants on a joint security checkpoint resulted in casualties. A security source reported.