New ISIS attack in Kirkuk

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-11-13T20:50:30+0000
Shafaq News / ISIS had launched a new attack on the Iraqi security force in the south of Kirkuk Governorate. A security source stated today Friday.

The source told Shafaq News agency, “Two police officers injured in an ISIS attack on a security checkpoint in Wadi Khanaz in Hamraniyah village, south of Kirkuk."

This is the second attack on Iraqi forces within 24 hours.

Earlier today, an attack by ISIS militants on a joint security checkpoint resulted in casualties. A security source reported.

“ISIS militants launched an attack against Iraqi-Kurdish joint checkpoint in the Naqshbandi between Jalawla and Garmyan in Kurdistan killed one Iraqi soldier and wounded four others.” The source said.

