New ISIS attack in Diyala, two policemen were killed

Shafaq News / Two police officers were killed in the outskirts of Miqdadiyah district, northeast of Baqubah, Diyala governorate center.

A source told Shafaq News Agency, "unidentified men shot fire killing Two policemen in the village of Barwana.

The security forces rushed to the scene and launched a campaign in search of the attackers.

It is worth noting that ISIS carried out successive attacks in the past hours in different Iraqi governorates.

The terrorist organization claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on a village in Diyala, east of Iraq, the militant group said on an affiliated Telegram account.

Fourteen people were killed, and others were wounded in Tuesday's attack in the village of Al-Rashad of Al-Miqdadiyah district, Iraq's Joint Operations Command said.

A security source reported, on Wednesday evening, that ISIS had killed an Iraqi soldier in Kirkuk Governorate.

The Source told Shafaq News Agency, "An Iraqi Army's 45th Brigade soldier was killed by an ISIS sniper within Daquq district, south of Kirkuk governorate.

Earlier today, ISIS attacked security points belonging to the Iraqi army in Saladin Governorate.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, "ISIS elements attacked four security points of the Iraqi Army on Haditha Al-Siniya Road within Saladin Governorate, killing two members of the Iraqi army, and wounding others."

Another security source reported that on Wednesday evening, ISIS militants launched an attack on a military point in the capital, Baghdad.

The Source told Shafaq News Agency, "ISIS carried an attack on 11th Iraqi Army Division within the area between Deraa Al-Fayyad village and Abdullah Al-Fayyad village (Al-Mabazel) within Al-Rashidiya area, north of Baghdad."

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

Recently, the terrorist organization has become more active, as sleeper cells target civilians, security forces, power transmission lines, and towers in several governorates.

The Iraqi forces launched various operations against ISIS in different locations, which led to many members' killing and arrest.