New Generation: we'll support for presidency whoever adopts our project

Shafaq News/ The New Generation (Al-Jeel Al-Jadeed) Bloc set, on Tuesday, one condition to withdraw its candidate for the Iraqi presidency and support the personnel nominated by the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK).

Deputy Omid Muhammad told Shafaq News Agency, "Rebwar Orahman is the candidate of the New Generation Movement and the Alliance for the People (Tahaluf AlSa'ab) for the presidency."

"The Movement so far has no negotiations with the political blocs, but we presented a reform project for the two main Kurdish Parties (PUK, KDP)."

Muhammad expressed the Movement's readiness to withdraw its candidate in favor of the nominee "who adopts its reform project which belongs to the Iraqi citizen in the Region in central and southern Iraq."

On Sunday, the Iraqi parliament reopened registration for candidates to run for the presidency, a contest already behind schedule following last October's general election.

A document appended by the signature of the Parliament Speaker, Mohammad al-Halboosi, said that the window would only be opened once.

MPs, whose duty is to elect the president, a position reserved for a Kurd, set three days for candidates to register by a vote of 203 in favor of 265 who attended a special session.

Lack of a quorum and legal issues raised by pro-Iranian blocs had initially suspended the work of parliament after losing in the October elections.