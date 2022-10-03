Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

New "Council of Representatives" proceeds with meetings in Dhi Qar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-03T20:34:02+0000
New "Council of Representatives" proceeds with meetings in Dhi Qar

Shafaq News/ Lawmakers of Dhi Qar agreed to establish an assembly to deal with the affairs of the southern governorate, Parliamentarian Kadhim al-Touki said on Monday.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, al-Touki said, "the council will bring together all nineteen representatives of Dhi Qar in the Iraqi parliament."

"In its next meeting, it will choose a speaker, deputy speaker, and rapporteur," he added, "it will be chaired alternately by the members."

"The council aims to melt the ice and manage the affairs of the governorate apart from the political parties and parliamentary blocs."

"Today's meeting was attended by representatives of Dhi Qar's cabinet and governor to discuss the roadmap presented by the former," he continued.

The Expert in Iraqi law, Jamal al-Asadi, underplayed the "legal value" of the council. "It only serves regulatory purposes. It can help organize the demands and needs of the governorate."

"The selection of a speaker is an internal regulation in any assembly," he elaborated.

related

Security Forces deployed in al-Rifai to pursue suspects 

Date: 2021-12-28 18:46:21
Security Forces deployed in al-Rifai to pursue suspects 

Al-Rifai DC reveals truth behind armed attack on district building

Date: 2021-05-23 13:18:17
Al-Rifai DC reveals truth behind armed attack on district building

Dhi Qar to form a committee to prepare for the Pope's visit

Date: 2021-02-02 16:55:58
Dhi Qar to form a committee to prepare for the Pope's visit

Two attacks against civilians in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-02-28 09:06:07
Two attacks against civilians in Dhi Qar

The Integrity Commission summons the deputy governor of Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-04-26 05:44:05
The Integrity Commission summons the deputy governor of Dhi Qar

Demonstrators in Dhi demand jobs, services

Date: 2022-06-05 10:28:29
Demonstrators in Dhi demand jobs, services

Dhi Qar governor proposes a solution to end the governorate's power outage crisis

Date: 2021-06-29 13:12:59
Dhi Qar governor proposes a solution to end the governorate's power outage crisis

Source reveals the reason behind Weatherfor's "withdrawal" from Dhi Qar

Date: 2022-02-20 11:13:18
Source reveals the reason behind Weatherfor's "withdrawal" from Dhi Qar