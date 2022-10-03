New "Council of Representatives" proceeds with meetings in Dhi Qar

Shafaq News/ Lawmakers of Dhi Qar agreed to establish an assembly to deal with the affairs of the southern governorate, Parliamentarian Kadhim al-Touki said on Monday.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, al-Touki said, "the council will bring together all nineteen representatives of Dhi Qar in the Iraqi parliament."

"In its next meeting, it will choose a speaker, deputy speaker, and rapporteur," he added, "it will be chaired alternately by the members."

"The council aims to melt the ice and manage the affairs of the governorate apart from the political parties and parliamentary blocs."

"Today's meeting was attended by representatives of Dhi Qar's cabinet and governor to discuss the roadmap presented by the former," he continued.

The Expert in Iraqi law, Jamal al-Asadi, underplayed the "legal value" of the council. "It only serves regulatory purposes. It can help organize the demands and needs of the governorate."

"The selection of a speaker is an internal regulation in any assembly," he elaborated.