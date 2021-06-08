Report

New Cabinet decisions to curb the Coronavirus pandemic

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-08
New Cabinet decisions to curb the Coronavirus pandemic

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Cabinet took on Tuesday new decisions to curb the Coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi’s office said in a statement the Cabinet approved the following recommendations:

1- all workers in shops, restaurants, malls, laboratories and all places under health control should be vaccinated, while holding violators accountable by imposing fines and closing the places.

2- All employees of ministries, private sector institutions, students, teachers and workers must obtain a vaccination card or a negative PCR test.

3- All government departments not to receive any person unless they carry a vaccination card or a negative PCR test.

5- Requiring all Iraqis traveling abroad to carry international certificate of vaccination.

6- people should receive at least the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine as a condition for moving during the curfew.

7- Requiring all media channels to broadcast awareness programs on the benefits of vaccination against Covid-19, urging citizens to pre-book through the electronic platform for vaccination and emphasizing neither to host non-specialists regarding Covid-19 vaccines nor promoting rumors. The violated channels will be closed.

