New British Ambassador Presents Credentials to Iraqi Foreign Minister

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein received a copy of the credentials of the new British Ambassador to Iraq, Stephen Charles Hitchen.

During the meeting held at the Foreign Ministry headquarters, the two officials discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries. They exchanged views on regional and international political developments.

According to a statement, the discussions focused on the outcomes of the recent visit by the Iraqi Foreign Minister and the accompanying delegation to the United Kingdom.

Both sides emphasized the importance of follow-up actions to implement the outcomes of the visit and build upon the achievements of the strategic dialogue meetings between Iraq and the United Kingdom.

Minister Hussein highlighted Iraq's commitment to nurturing solid relations that serve the interests of both countries. He expressed Iraq's eagerness to enhance bilateral cooperation with the United Kingdom. He expressed his support for the new ambassador's efforts in furthering the ties between Baghdad and London for mutual benefit.

Ambassador Stephen Hitchin expressed his aspirations to work closely with Iraq and foster better relations between the two nations. He also commended Iraq's role in establishing security and stability in the Middle East.

Last July, the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office announced that Stephen Charles Hitchen had been appointed the Ambassador to Iraq in succession to Mark Edward Bryson-Richardson.

Stephen Hitchin is a diplomat with a distinguished international relations and counter-terrorism career.

Since 2019, he has been the Director of the Counter-Terrorism Department at the British Foreign Office (FCDO).

Before this position, Hitchin served as the Director of National Security for the Middle East and North Africa region at the FCO from 2016 to 2019.

Hitchin's extensive experience in the Middle East also includes his tenure as Counsellor for Regional Affairs in Amman from 2013 to 2016 and the Head of Middle East Reporting in the MENAD division of the FCO from 2012 to 2013. Before that, he was Head of the Iran Political Team from 2009 to 2012.

His international experience extends beyond the Middle East. He served substantially as the Head of Regional Affairs in Kuwait from 2006 to 2009 and at the Ministry of Defence from 1996 to 2004.