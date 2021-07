Shafaq News/ Health authorities in Baghdad decided to convert a hospital specialized in neurological diseases to a COVID-19 isolation center, a document obtained by Shafaq News Agency revealed.

According to an official document appended by the signature of the head of Baghdad/al-Rusafa Health Directorate, Dr. Muhammad Jihad Jawad, "Dr. Saad al-Witri Neuroscience Hospital" will be set to receive COVID-19 patients to accommodate the surging case count.

Dr. Jawad urged the citizens to comply with the preventive measures and keep social distancing and wearing masks in force.