Nechirvan Barzani to visit Baghdad after the holidays

Shafaq News/ The representative of Kurdistan Regional Government in Baghdad, Faris Issa, revealed on Tuesday that a high-level Kurdish political delegation would visit the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, after the New Year holiday.

Issa told Shafaq News agency, "a visit of a delegation headed by PM Nechirvan Barzani was scheduled earlier. However, it is postponed until further notice. The date is not set yet."

He added, "The visit is political. It will discuss relations between Baghdad and Erbil, controversial files, and solutions to current differences in accordance with the law and the Iraqi constitution."