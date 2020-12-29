Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Nechirvan Barzani to visit Baghdad after the holidays

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-29T09:21:16+0000
Nechirvan Barzani to visit Baghdad after the holidays

Shafaq News/ The representative of Kurdistan Regional Government in Baghdad, Faris Issa, revealed on Tuesday that a high-level Kurdish political delegation would visit the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, after the New Year holiday.

Issa told Shafaq News agency, "a visit of a delegation headed by PM Nechirvan Barzani was scheduled earlier. However, it is postponed until further notice. The date is not set yet."

He added, "The visit is political. It will discuss relations between Baghdad and Erbil, controversial files, and solutions to current differences in accordance with the law and the Iraqi constitution."

related

Barzani meets a delegation of Al-Hikma movement

Date: 2020-09-29 11:07:08
Barzani meets a delegation of Al-Hikma movement

Solving the Erbil-Baghdad issues the key to the stability of Iraq, Barzani says

Date: 2020-12-21 15:17:49
Solving the Erbil-Baghdad issues the key to the stability of Iraq, Barzani says

Al-Hakim met with Barzani today and discussed early elections

Date: 2020-09-02 14:21:46
Al-Hakim met with Barzani today and discussed early elections

Al-Kadhimi to visit Erbil tomorrow

Date: 2020-09-09 14:21:38
Al-Kadhimi to visit Erbil tomorrow