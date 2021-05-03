Report

Nechirvan Barzani and Al-Halboosi: joining efforts to overcome crises

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-03T15:58:05+0000
Shafaq News / The President of Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, and the Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Muhammad al-Halboosi, stressed on Monday the need to cooperate and overcome the crises afflicting the country.

This came during Barzani's reception of Al-Halboosi in Erbil, according to a statement issued by the Region's Presidency.

The statement said that the two sides discussed the situation of Iraq, early elections, future political alliances, Erbil-Baghdad relations, the ISIS threats, the situation in the region, and other issues.

Barzani and Al-Halboosi laid emphasis on the importance of joint national action to overcome the crises and maintain unity, to preserve the stability in the country.

The two sides hoped that the upcoming elections will be held to fulfill the citizens' aspirations for stability.

It is worth noting that Al-Halboosi is visiting the Kurdistan Region, where he met the Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, and the head of the regional government, Masrour Barzani.

