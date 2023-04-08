Nechirvan Barzani, Ammar al-Hakim confer on political developments, oil deal

Shafaq News/ President Nechirvan Barzani of Iraq's region of Kurdistan and Ammar al-Hakim, the leader of al-Hekmah (Wisdom) Movement, on Saturday exchanged views on the political situation of the country and the ongoing negotiations between Baghdad and Erbil.

The meeting that took place at al-Hakim's headquarters in the Iraqi capital follows a series of convocation with a slew of Iraqi politicians and officeholders, including Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani and President Abdullatif Rashid.

A readout issued by the presidency of the Kurdistan region said the meeting deliberated on the ramifications of the recently established accord between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the Federal Government of Iraq, which aims to recommence oil export activities.

Both leaders underscored the vitality of negotiations and agreements between the two governing bodies, as they endeavor to reconcile their disparities and address their mutual concerns.

Barzani and al-Hakim, according to the readout, accentuated the crucial nature the government's multifaceted agenda and the pressing need to enact the budget law.

"Discussions also covered the bilateral relations of Iraq with neighboring countries and the developments of the wider region," the readout concluded.